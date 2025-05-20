With a massive ark and museum, he spreads creationism a century after Scopes trial. He's not alone

''What you get out of religion, as I understand it, is this wonderful sense of community,'' Nye says. ''Community is very much part of the human experience. But the Earth is not 4,000 years old. To teach that idea to children with any backing — be it religious or these remarkable ideas that humans are not related to, for example, chimpanzees or bonobos — is breathtaking. It's silly. And so we fight this fight.''