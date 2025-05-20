With a massive ark and museum, he spreads creationism a century after Scopes trial. He's not alone

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — As the colossal replica of the biblical Noah's Ark rises incongruously from the countryside of northern Kentucky, Ken Ham gives the presentation he's often repeated.
The ark stretches one and a half football fields long — ''the biggest freestanding timber-frame structure in the world,'' Ham says. It holds three massive decks with wooden cages, food-storage urns, life-size animal models and other exhibits.
It's all designed to argue that the biblical story was literally true — that an ancient Noah really could have built such a sophisticated ship. That Noah and a handful of family members really could have sustained thousands of animals for months, floating above a global flood that drowned everyone else in the wicked world.
''That's what we wanted to do through many of the exhibits, to show the feasibility of the ark,'' says Ham, the organizer behind the Ark Encounter theme park and related attractions.
And with that, he furthers his goal to assert the entire biblical Book of Genesis should be interpreted as written — that humans were created by God's fiat on the sixth day of creation on an Earth that is only 6,000 years old.
All this defies the overwhelming consensus of modern scientists — that the Earth developed over billions of years in ''deep time'' and that humans and other living things evolved over millions of years from earlier species.
But Ham wants to succeed where he believes William Jennings Bryan failed.
Bryan, a populist politician and fundamentalist champion, helped the prosecution in the famous Scopes Monkey Trial, which took place 100 years ago this July in Dayton, Tennessee.