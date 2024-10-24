With 2 women running, the New Hampshire governor's race is both close and personal

As a senator, Ayotte was part of the nation's first all-female congressional delegation, just one of New Hampshire's notable achievements in electing women. It also was the first state to have a female governor, state Senate president and House speaker at the same time, and the first to have a female majority in its Senate. In 2008, Jeanne Shaheen became the first woman in the country to have served both as governor and U.S. senator. Sen. Maggie Hassan became the second after defeating Ayotte in 2016.