With 2-way star Travis Hunter, Jaguars want 'to look like what it looked like at Colorado'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two-way star Travis Hunter walked into the Jacksonville Jaguars facility for the first time Friday, saw general manager James Gladstone flipping a football and grabbed it.
''It didn't take long for Travis to produce his first takeaway,'' Gladstone quipped. ''It's going to be a fun go if that's what we see here on the horizon.''
Hunter was still carrying the ball when he arrived at his introductory news conference an hour later. It was a playful prop and set the tone for an entertaining debut in front of an audience that included the mayor, the sheriff and dozens of fans.
The Jaguars traded up three spots — they gave up significant draft capital to make it happen — to select the Heisman Trophy winner second overall in the NFL draft Thursday night. After a late night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Hunter hopped on owner Shad Khan's private jet Friday morning and stared out a window the entire flight to Florida because he was ''just excited to get here and be able to come back home and get to work.''
Hunter was serious, too.
He canceled his return flight to remain in Jacksonville, go house hunting with his fiancé and begin catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
''I'm going to come out and do my job,'' Hunter said. ''I'm not going to say I'm going to change anything. I don't want to set the expectation too high. I'm just going to come in and do my job, and hopefully we change the atmosphere.''
The Jaguars are counting on Hunter to change everything about the franchise — beginning on both sides of the ball.