‘Witch Paddles’ are brewing a new fall tradition

Witches turned Lake Nokomis into a giant cauldron of sorts Wednesday evening, swirling their paddles into the water and propelling their paddleboards across the lake. A couple dozen people donned pointy hats and jumped on paddleboards for the “Witch Paddle,” an informal pop-up organized by members of the Twin Cities Paddle Club.
Witch Paddles have brewed into a fall tradition across the country, with events in Colorado and California set to reach their fifth anniversaries this year. Ragtag groups of witches have set sail on Minneapolis lakes in previous years too, including a small group on Lake Harriet last October.