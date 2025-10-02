‘Witch Paddles’ are brewing a new fall tradition

Culture

By Cole Reynolds

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2025 at 3:00PM
Christine Salomon dug in and paddled for the swimming beach. A couple dozen members of a Facebook group, the Twin Cities Paddle Club, gathered Wednesday, Oct. 1, for a Witch Paddle at sunset on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Witches turned Lake Nokomis into a giant cauldron of sorts Wednesday evening, swirling their paddles into the water and propelling their paddleboards across the lake. A couple dozen people donned pointy hats and jumped on paddleboards for the “Witch Paddle,” an informal pop-up organized by members of the Twin Cities Paddle Club.

Witch Paddles have brewed into a fall tradition across the country, with events in Colorado and California set to reach their fifth anniversaries this year. Ragtag groups of witches have set sail on Minneapolis lakes in previous years too, including a small group on Lake Harriet last October.

Daphne Idelkope achieves liftoff, clowning around with a broom during a stop at the swim beach. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
After most witches were on the water, they congregated to decide where to paddle to. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Christine Salomon brought a toad to the party. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The Twin Cities Paddle Club gathered for a group portrait. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
In hat and cape, Crystal Anderson carried her paddle board to the water. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Daphne Idelkope paddles back to the landing after sunset. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Cole Reynolds

Cole Reynolds is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

