Minnesota Twins (18-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (11-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Matt Wisler (0-1, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (0-3, 5.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City hit 162 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits per game last season, batting .270 as a team.

The teams meet for the ninth time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 5-4.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).