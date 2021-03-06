At more than 70 years young, Wisdom, the world's oldest known banded wild bird, is taking on the challenge of motherhood once again.

An egg laid by Wisdom, a Laysan albatross, late last year on a speck of land in the Pacific Ocean hatched at the beginning of last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced.

Biologists believe that Wisdom, who was first identified and banded on Midway Atoll in 1956, has hatched between 30 and 36 chicks, maybe more.

Even before she became the world's oldest known breeding bird, Wisdom defied expectations. She has logged hundreds of thousands, if not millions of miles flying around the northern Pacific Ocean and has earned the distinction of living about twice as long as the average Laysan albatross.

"Albatrosses are extremely long-lived, but the unusual thing about Wisdom is she's so much older than other birds," said Prof. Richard Phillips, a seabird ecologist and head of the higher predators and conservation group at the British Antarctic Survey.

"You wouldn't expect a bird to be quite as much of an outlier as she is," Phillips added, explaining that the next oldest banded albatross he has ever come across is 61 years old, at least nine years younger than Wisdom.

Though albatrosses tend to mate for life, Wisdom's longevity means that she has had multiple mates, Dr. Beth Flint, a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in an online post. The father of the chick that hatched Feb. 1 is Akeakamai, Wisdom's mate since at least 2012.

The parents will share feeding duties, providing a diet of fish eggs and squid by regurgitating the food that they forage while at sea into their offspring's mouth. By the summer, the chick should be ready to fly for the first time.

The Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Memorial, found in the far northern end of the Hawaiian Islands, is home to the world's largest colony of albatrosses and millions more sea birds.