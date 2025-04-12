Wisconsin's Laila Edwards is quickly establishing herself as future face of women's hockey

Laila Edwards shakes her head knowingly, reflecting back in being the first to admit how unprepared she was at her first U.S. women's national hockey team camp in the summer of 2022.
At 18, Edwards was in awe and awkward. She was surrounded by many of her childhood idols and, at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, still adapting to her size following her latest growth spurt.
''I definitely had a lot to work on. I wasn't athletic. I wasn't super fast,'' Edwards said, before recalling her nerves lining up opposite Hilary Knight. ''I was like, ‘Holy smokes.'''
It's a reaction Edwards now evokes from others in being regarded the future face of not only the U.S. program, but women's hockey overall.
She's a two-time NCAA champion in helping lead Wisconsin to a Frozen Four title last month, following a season in which the Badgers junior was an MVP finalist after leading the nation with 35 goals and finished third with 71 points in 41 games.
Internationally, Edwards is in the Czech Republic competing in her second women's world championship, and a year after earning MVP honors and tying for first with six goals in seven games.
Edwards' emergence is as captivating as her journey as a Black player from the non-traditional hockey market of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. It's where she was introduced to the sport by her father Robert, who grew up playing hockey but earned a Division I college scholarship through baseball.
Skating since she was three, Edwards caught the attention of an elite girls hockey development director, and by eighth grade was enrolled at the Bishop Kearney Selects academy in Rochester, New York.