Wisconsin's high court to hear oral arguments on whether an 1849 abortion ban remains valid

Wisconsin lawmakers passed the state's first prohibition on abortion in 1849. That law stated that anyone who killed a fetus unless the act was to save the mother's life was guilty of manslaughter. Legislators passed statutes about a decade later that prohibited a woman from attempting to obtain her own miscarriage. In the 1950s, lawmakers revised the law's language to make killing an unborn child or killing the mother with the intent of destroying her unborn child a felony. The revisions allowed a doctor in consultation with two other physicians to perform an abortion to save the mother's life.