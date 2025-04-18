MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's governor can lock in a 400-year school funding increase using his uniquely powerful veto, top court says.
Wisconsin's governor can lock in a 400-year school funding increase using his uniquely powerful veto, top court says
Wisconsin's governor can lock in a 400-year school funding increase using his uniquely powerful veto, top court says.
The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 2:23PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
10,000 pages of records related to Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, following Trump's order
10,000 pages of records related to Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, following Trump's order.