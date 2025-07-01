Wisconsin's Democratic governor reaches budget deal with Republicans to cut taxes, fund university

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the state Legislature announced a deal Tuesday on a new two-year budget that cuts income taxes, increases funding for the Universities of Wisconsin despite a threatened cut and raises taxes to pay for transportation projects.
The deal in the battleground state, where Evers and Republicans have a long history of not working together, emerged the day after the deadline for enacting a new budget. However, there is no government shutdown in Wisconsin when the budget is late. The Legislature is scheduled to pass it this week.
Evers called the deal ''a pro-kid budget that's a win for Wisconsin's kids, families, and our future.''
Here is what to know about Wisconsin's budget deal:
Tax cuts
Evers and Republicans agreed to $1.3 billion in income tax cuts largely targeting the middle class. More than 1.6 million people will have their taxes cut an average of $180 annually.
The deal would expand the state's second lowest income tax bracket and make the first $24,000 of income for people age 67 and over tax-free. It also eliminates the sales tax on electricity, saving taxpayers about $156 million over two years.
Republican legislative leaders praised the deal as providing meaningful tax relief to the middle class and retirees.