MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin education department said Thursday that it was withholding nearly $17 million in aid to Milwaukee Public Schools because the district has yet to submit financial reports that were due nine months ago.

The state Department of Public Instruction had warned that the money would be suspended and stressed in a statement Thursday that it was working ''deeply and actively'' with the district so the payment could be made later this month.

The aid payment suspension comes just two days after the district's superintendent resigned following a contentious school board meeting. The district's comptroller also said he was fired Tuesday.

In addition to the state aid payment being on hold, millions of dollars in federal funding is being withheld from the district's Head Start program after officials discovered abuse and lack of supervision in Milwaukee Public Schools programs.

Federal officials cited ''deficiencies,'' such as failure to supervise students in the early education and nutrition program for low-income children.

The district received $14 million from the federal Head Start program in the most recent school year, according to district budget materials.