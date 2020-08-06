LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction will remain closed for the rest of the season after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Noah's Ark Waterpark announced Wednesday that it has decided to keep the park closed for the rest of the 2020 season. Noah's Ark says the health of its guests, employees and the Wisconsin Dells community is its top priority.
All 2020 single-day tickets can be used next summer, and 2020 season passes will be extended to include the 2021 season.
Noah's Ark is scheduled to open its 2021 season on Memorial Day weekend.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Joe Arpaio clings to relevancy in what's likely his last run
Arizona has grown more politically moderate in the past five years, but Republican primary voters haven't entirely abandoned Joe Arpaio, the six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix who lost the job in 2016 amid voter frustration over his legal troubles and headline-grabbing tactics.
National
AP Interview: Clyburn warns US lacks plan to stop virus
Rep. James Clyburn said Wednesday the COVID-19 crisis is "much, much worse" than the 2008 Great Recession because the U.S. is without a national strategy…
Variety
Wisconsin water park closes for season after COVID confirmed
A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction will remain closed for the rest of the season after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
National
US talks tougher on Chinese tech, but offers few specifics
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for a big expansion of U.S. government curbs on Chinese technology, saying that it wants to see "untrusted Chinese apps" pulled from the Google and Apple app stores.
National
Editorial Roundup: US
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:___Aug. 6The Khaleej Times on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon:In times of adversity it is incumbent…