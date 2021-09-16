MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in August, marking the fifth month in the row the rate has not changed, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
The nationwide unemployment rate in August was 5.2%. A year ago, in August 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 6.1%.
Wisconsin lost 8,200 private sector jobs in August. Compared to a year ago, 70,300 more people were working in the private sector.
