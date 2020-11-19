MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in October from 5.4% in September as the coronavirus continues to rage across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for October of 6.9%. A year ago the state rate was 3.5%.
Wisconsin lost 2,700 private-sector jobs in October and is down 176,900 for the year. The October job losses were largely driven by decreases in the leisure and hospitality industry and government sector, the state reported.
While the drop in unemployment rate is good news, Wisconsin remains down 178,400 private-sector jobs compared with a year ago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Mnuchin rejects renewal of some Fed emergency loan programs
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he will not extend several emergency loan programs set up with the Federal Reserve, an action that could hamper the ability of the incoming Biden administration to gain important economic support from the central bank to deal with the ongoing pandemic.
National
Biden chides Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden met Thursday with governors from both parties and criticized President Donald Trump's unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transition of power, saying it was hindering the flow of information about programs to develop a vitally important coronavirus vaccine.
National
Report: Millions of full-time US workers get government aid
Millions of Americans who are working full-time jobs still rely on federal health care and food assistance programs because of low wages, a bipartisan congressional watchdog says.
National
The Latest: California imposes overnight curfew amid surge
California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases it fears could tax the state's health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
National
Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination
President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he has decided whom to nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department.