ONEIDA, Wis. — At least three American Indian tribes in Wisconsin will put cash in the pockets of its members and employees to get a coronavirus vaccination.

The Oneida, Menominee and Ho-Chunk tribes are offering a $500 incentive for vaccinations. That includes those who have already been inoculated.

For the Menominee Nation, members age 12 and older as well as tribal employees who are fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 31 are eligible to receive the incentive. Oneida tribal members and employees have until Sept. 30 to show proof of their vaccination to receive the $500. Ho-Chunk Nation members have until Nov. 1 to provide vaccination proof.

"We know that once we can get at least 75% of our community vaccinated, we're going to be able to have that level of safety that we can," said Debbie Danforth, director of the Oneida Nation Division of Health.

So far, Danforth says about 5,000 tribal members, or about 30%, have been vaccinated, WLUK-TV reported. The rate for employees is about 50%.

Marlon Skenandore said the new incentive is not swaying his decision on whether to get vaccinated. Skenandore had COVID-19 last year and is still dealing with its effects.

"I'm just hesitant about the FDA not approving it (vaccine) and not going through its normal procedure so I'm on the fence but I'm leaning towards getting it," said Skenandore.