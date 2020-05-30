MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has topped 18,000 in positive test results for the coronavirus, state health officials reported Saturday.

The update showed 523 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, for a total of 18, 230. There were 20 new deaths, increasing the total to 588.

Kenosha County officials reported Saturday that 45 residents of a long-term care facility in Kenosha have tested positive for the virus and three people have died.

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the Kenosha Estates Living and Care Center has tested all residents and staff, adding that the facility has isolated all of the residents with the coronavirus in one area.

"This is undoubtedly very difficult for the residents and staff of Kenosha Estates and their families," Freiheit told the Journal Sentinel. "I credit the facility for doing the best it can to identify and isolate those who are carrying the virus."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.