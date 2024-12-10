Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Butler Bulldogs (9-2)
Wisconsin takes on Butler after Williams' 20-point game
By The Associated Press
Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits Butler after Serah Williams scored 20 points in Wisconsin's 66-64 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.9 assists per game led by Karsyn Norman averaging 3.2.
The Badgers are 0-1 on the road. Wisconsin averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
Butler averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bulldogs.
Williams is averaging 17.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Badgers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
