MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has suspended the reporting of new COVID-19 totals until early next week while its computer system undergoes an upgrade.
The Journal Sentinel reports the department announced Friday that it is upgrading its Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System in an effort to improve its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The system is used to collect and monitor data on testing, contact tracing and other metrics.
The reporting outage is expected to last until Tuesday, one day after the system goes live with the new updates.
