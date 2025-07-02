Wires

Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal majority strikes down the state's 176-year-old abortion ban

Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal majority strikes down the state's 176-year-old abortion ban.

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 1:15PM

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal majority strikes down the state's 176-year-old abortion ban.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Sean ``Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense.

Wires

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in postwar Gaza

Wires

The jury in the Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial has reached a verdict on all charges