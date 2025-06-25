Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear challenges to the state's congressional district boundaries

MADISON, Wis. — The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear challenges brought by Democrats seeking to throw out the battleground state's current congressional district boundaries before the 2026 midterms.
The decisions, made without explanation from the court, is a setback for Democrats who had hoped for new, friendlier district boundary lines in Wisconsin as they attempt to win back control of the House next year.
Democrats asked the court to redraw the maps, which would have put two of the state's six congressional seats currently held by Republicans into play. It was the second time in as many years that the court had refused to hear the challenges.
Democrats hoped the court would revisit the congressional lines after it ordered state legislative boundaries redrawn. Democrats then picked up seats in the November election.
''It's good that Wisconsin has fair maps at the state level, but we deserve them at the federal level as well,'' Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan said. ''Unfortunately, gerrymandered maps for members of Congress will remain in Wisconsin.''
Attorneys who brought the lawsuits did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Republicans hold six of the state's eight U.S. House seats, but only two of those districts are considered competitive.
Two requests to reconsider the congressional boundaries were filed with the court, which is controlled 4-3 by liberal justices. One came from the Elias Law Group, which represents Democratic groups and candidates, and the other came on behalf of voters by Campaign Legal Center.