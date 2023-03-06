MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly have agreed to meet in at least one debate ahead of the April 4 election.
The candidates' campaigns announced Monday that they will meet in a televised debate sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin, WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com on March 21st.
The winner of the election will determine the court's ideological leaning for the next two years. Right now conservative-leaning justices hold a 4-3 majority but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is stepping down, creating the open spot Kelly and Protasiewicz want. The race is officially nonpartisan but conservatives back Kelly and liberals support Protasiewicz.
