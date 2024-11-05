Wisconsin shakes off early sluggishness and goes on to beat Holy Cross 85-61

Holy Cross stunned the Badgers after racing to a 21-5 lead on 8-for-9 shooting. Wisconsin responded by outscoring the Crusaders 20-4 over and an 8 1/2-minute stretch and tied it at 25 when Tonje made a 3-pointer with 5:17 left in the first half. The two went back-and-forth until halftime and Holy Cross led 36-35 at intermission.