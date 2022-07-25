DULUTH — Wisconsin State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal three-car crash Friday in Ashland, Wis., that killed a 27-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

Bewley, 70, reportedly pulled out of a parking lot at Maslowski Beach on Lake Superior to head east on U.S. Hwy. 2. She collided with a car driven by Alyssa Ortman of Clearfield, Penn., who was headed west with her young daughter. Ortman's car spun across the highway and was hit by a third car, according to authorities. She died from her injuries at an Ashland hospital and her daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to the Ashland Police Department. The crash is still under investigation.

Bewley, a Democrat from the village of Mason in Bayfield County, was not injured in the crash. She announced earlier this year that she was planning to retire rather than seek reelection.