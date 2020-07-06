MADISON, Wis. — Health officials have confirmed nearly 500 more cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
The state Department of Health Services said Monday that Wisconsin has seen 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March. That's an increase of 484 cases since Sunday.
The death toll has held at 796 since July 3, however. Nearly 80% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 6,018 active cases as of Monday.
The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state's totals because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
