Wisconsin seeks its first 2-0 start since 2020 when it hosts FCS program South Dakota

Wisconsin is 17-2 in nonconference home games over the last 10 seasons. The only losses came against BYU in 2018 and Washington State in 2022. … South Dakota scored on a kickoff return and a punt return in its season opener. Keyondray Jones-Logan had a 97-yard kickoff return to go along with Bell's punt return. … Wisconsin had two 16-play drives and two 14-play drives against Western Michigan, though it also didn't have a single play from scrimmage go longer than 17 yards. … South Dakota coach Bob Nielson is seeking his 230th career victory. … South Dakota linebackers coach Elijah Hodge played at Wisconsin from 2006-08. … Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel was a graduate assistant at South Dakota from 1996-97.