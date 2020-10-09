MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence and returned to his Detroit home to attend to a family matter.
School officials announced Bowman's move Friday while adding that he is continuing to take classes at Wisconsin virtually and remains part of the men's basketball team.
"As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now," Badgers coach Greg Gard said in a statement. "He is a big part of our Wisconsin basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time."
