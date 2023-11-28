MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen says he is bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Allen announced his plans Tuesday in a video he posted on social media.

''It's always been my dream to play in the NFL,'' Allen said. ''And I believe I'm ready to chase that next step.''

Allen also won't be playing in Wisconsin's bowl game. The Badgers are waiting to learn their postseason destination and opponent as they prepare to make their 22nd consecutive bowl appearance.

Allen has rushed for 3,494 yards over the last three seasons and ranks ninth on Wisconsin's career rushing list. He has run for 35 touchdowns and has averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

He ran for 165 yards on 26 carries in a 28-14 victory at Minnesota on Saturday that marked the fifth time in his career that he has rushed for at least 150 yards.

After rushing for 1,268 yards as a freshman and 1,242 yards as a sophomore, Allen has run for 984 yards on 181 carries this season despite dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for one entire game and limited him to three carries in another. Allen also had a career-high 28 catches this season.

''Playing for Wisconsin and wearing the 'Motion W' has been one of the greatest honors of my life,'' Allen said. ''I was proud to carry on the incredible legacy of RBU and follow in the footsteps of so many great running backs.''

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football