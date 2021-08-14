MADISON, Wis. — Ivy Daum Fowle has always been in love with the water, which she sees as a "different world." It's why you could have seen her swimming in Lake Mendota as early as this last April, despite the still-chilly temperatures.

So when Ivy, 12, saw the UW-Madison Women's Rowing team gliding across the water, she knew she wanted to become one of those women.

"I want to be a really good rower, like a professional," she said. "And I think I'm going to have to work really, really hard a lot of the time."

But before she could think about titles and medals, Ivy had to learn how to row — something her mother, Sara Daum, knew was an expensive endeavor. That's when a nonprofit dedicated to breaking down barriers to rowing for historically under-represented groups stepped in, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

"Our sport is so segregated," said Will Bott, executive director and founder of STEM to Stern, which combines instruction in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as rowing practice. "It's one of those sports that you show up to regattas and, for the most part, kids are coming from upper-middle class, white-suburban neighborhoods."

Last summer, the Mendota Rowing Club launched the first program chapter of STEM to Stern, which originally started as outreach branch in the Milwaukee Rowing Club in 2018 and became its own nonprofit this year.

The program strives to increase accessibility to rowing by providing free training, equipment and transportation through donations and partnerships. In addition to rowing lessons, the program incorporates an educational element to encourage more diversity in STEM career fields and help students who are behind in school.

With hands-on activities involving topics like robotics, computers and technology, the academic component is designed to be fun while engaging participants in critical thinking.

"We want to make sure our kids are not just taken care of on the water and with athletic programming, but also academically so we are setting them up for long-term success," Bott said.

This year the Mendota Rowing Club scheduled three weeks of STEM to Stern training with five participants per session. Club coaches oversee training sessions while collegiate rowers from UW-Madison serve as volunteers, said Melissa Austin, the Madison program lead. After the free initial training, participants can move up to the middle school and high school teams and have their club fees waived.

Austin, who said she wants her "life's work" to be making rowing more inclusive, encouraged the Mendota Rowing Club to adopt the program last summer as part of its "moral responsibility."

"I know that (rowing) changes people's lives, and I know that it changed my life and the life of my son, so I wanted to have this sport be accessible to everybody who wants to do it," she said.

At the club's first STEM to Stern session last month, participants learned about bridges in the morning, then took to the water for rowing lessons in the afternoons. They battled rain on the first day and had to row through thick clumps of seaweed another day.

STEM to Stern was the first chance Anthony Castro, an incoming sophomore at East High School, had to row. Though his back hurt for the first few days, he felt he was getting the hang of it by the end of the week. With English as his second language, he said it was more difficult to learn rowing because he understood most of what was asked of him but had a harder time responding to others.

"The way the coaches are teaching is really helpful," he said through an interpreter. "They all seem really nice and understanding."

After the session, Ivy said she was excited to continue exploring the sport.

"I like being out on the water because it's peaceful," she said.

Her mother said the program has done more than help fulfill Ivy's rowing dream; it's also allowed her to feel successful and mark personal-growth milestones.

"She wants to feel strong and capable," Daum said. "And I think this is a great way."

The Madison program already has a success story to tout. Sixteen-year-old Bryan Guevara Vega, an incoming junior at East High School, participated in STEM to Stern at the Mendota Rowing Club last year. This summer, he was invited to attend a U.S. Rowing Olympic Development Program camp in Jacksonville, Florida, where he trained with some of the best rowers in the nation.

After learning to row in Madison, Guevara Vega practiced about six times a week during the season with the junior team and took one of the club's rowing machines home in the winter to keep training. He went on to take second place at the Midwest Junior Regional Championships in Cincinnati on a novice team of four this spring.

Seeing his progress, Austin encouraged Guevara Vega to try out for the U.S. Rowing Olympic program. Guevara Vega went to the three-week program on a scholarship provided by U.S. Rowing, and the Mendota Rowing Club paid for his airfare to Florida with STEM to Stern funds.

"A year ago, he'd never even heard of rowing, and now he's with the top athletes in the country," Austin said. "That's exactly why we're here, right? He would never have had this opportunity had we not been a little more intentional."

Guevara Vega said he would not have tried rowing if it hadn't been for STEM to Stern. The program provided a solid foundation for his rowing skills, and he said it also allowed him to make connections and meet people.

Guevara Vega plans on looking into college rowing programs in the future, but in the meantime, his plan is to go back to the Madison boathouse and volunteer for STEM to Stern to help teach new recruits as others taught him.

"I feel accomplished, but I know there is still a lot of work to be done," he said. "But I think if I just keep working hard, I can make it even further."

In its first year as a nonprofit, STEM to Stern has launched programs in 12 cities with over 150 participants across the nation. Bott hopes to get 25 programs up and running by the end of the year.

To keep the sport he loves relevant, Bott said rowing clubs must attract a larger pool of potential athletes and foster a more inclusive environment. But he said his biggest hope is that STEM to Stern sets kids up for a brighter future as critical thinkers and problem solvers — on and off the water.

"We need to prepare kids to be obviously good teammates, good sportsmen," he said. "We also need to think about the kids outside the boathouse."