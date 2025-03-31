Colleges

Wisconsin-River Falls repeats as NCAA Division III women's hockey champion

Bailey Olson of Willmar had a goal and two assists for the Falcons, who defeated Amherst for their 11th consecutive victory to close the season.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 3:27AM
Wisconsin-River Falls players celebrate on their home ice after beating Amherst 3-1 for the NCAA Division III women's hockey national championship Sunday. (Pat Deninger)

Wisconsin-River Falls became the first NCAA Division III women’s hockey team to win back-to-back national titles since 2017 when it defeated visiting Amherst 3-1 in the championship game on Sunday.

The Falcons, who went 31-0 en route to the national title last season, finished this season with an 11-game winning streak and a 26-3-2 record. The Falcons defeated Augsburg 4-2 in Friday’s semifinals.

After a scoreless first period, MaKenna Aure scored in the first minute of the second period to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead. Madison Kadrlik doubled that lead by scoring with 12:52 left in the period.

The Mammoths got within 2-1 with 8:07 left in the second period on a goal from Bea Flynn. Bailey Olson, who assisted on each of the Falcons’ first two goals, restored Wisconsin-River Falls’ two-goal lead with three minutes remaining in the second period.

Amherst, which defeated Middlebury 3-1 in the semifinals, finished with a 23-6-1 record. The Mammoths, who lost to Gustavus Adolphus in the 2023 championship game, won back-to-back national titles in 2009 and 2010.

Olson, a senior from Willmar, Minn., was named tournament Most Oustanding Player. Aure and Kadrlik were also named to the all-tournament team.

