Wisconsin Republicans look to Democrats to pass state budget deal

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature pushed to pass a compromise state budget Wednesday, with Democratic votes expected to be needed to approve the deal reached between Gov. Tony Evers and majority Republicans.
The two-year spending plan would affect nearly every person in the battleground state. Income taxes would be cut for working people and retirees, sales taxes would be eliminated on residential electric bills and it would cost more to get a driver's license, buy license plates and title a vehicle.
Evers, who has broad partial veto powers, has promised not to kill any portions of the budget he agreed to with Republicans.
In a concession to the Democratic governor, Republicans also agreed to spend more money on special education services in K-12 schools, subsidize child care costs and give the Universities of Wisconsin its biggest increase in nearly two decades. The plan would also likely result in higher property taxes in many school districts due to no increase in general aid to pay for operations.
The budget also calls for closing a troubled aging prison in Green Bay by 2029, but stops short of enacting a more broad prison overhaul plan put forward by Evers.
Fast-moving plan
Key details of the proposal were not released until early Tuesday morning, giving lawmakers and the public just over a day to understand the massive deal before the Legislature votes on it.
Republicans planned to vote on it in both the Senate and Assembly on the same day. In at least the past 50 years, the budget has never passed both houses on the same day.