Wisconsin Republican compares himself to Trump as he launches his bid for governor

MADISON, Wis. — A suburban Milwaukee businessman, former Navy SEAL and political newcomer entered Wisconsin's race for governor Wednesday, likening himself to President Donald Trump and promising a ''Wisconsin First'' agenda.
Bill Berrien, 56, becomes the second Republican to announce for the 2026 contest. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, 73, has not yet said whether he will seek a third term, but indicated this week he will announce his decision this month.
But that didn't stop Berrien from taking aim at Evers in his campaign launch video, calling the two-term governor a failure who has encouraged illegal immigration and ''welcomed boys into our daughters' sports and locker rooms.''
Berrien joins Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann as the only announced candidates for the race. This is Berrien's first race for office and it's the first statewide campaign for both he and Schoemann.
In his campaign launch video, Berrien walks in front of a tank and footage of Trump is shown after he was shot as Berrien talks about having a ''fighting spirit.''
''I'm an outsider and businessman just like President Trump and I'll shake up Madison like he's shaking up D.C.,'' Berrien said.
Berrien promised to cut taxes as he accused Evers and Democrats of wanting to raise taxes. But just last week, Evers signed a state budget that cuts taxes by $1.5 billion.
Berrien also faulted Evers for opposing mass deportations and vetoing a bill that would have barred transgender people from playing on girls and women sports teams. Berrien pledged to sign that ban. He also promised to increase wages, support police and make Wisconsin ''a manufacturing powerhouse."