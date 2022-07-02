MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Wisconsin say the state now has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday that a resident in Dane County is in isolation. The department said the risk of infection remains low for the general public. No further details about the patient were available.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday expanded the pool of people advised to get vaccinated to include those who may realize on their own that they could get infected. That includes men who who have recently had sex with men at parties or in other gatherings in cities where monkeypox cases have been identified.

They also said they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. About 460 cases have been reported in 32 states.