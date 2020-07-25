MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 891.
The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services show there were 953 newly reported cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to nearly 48,000.
On Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases was 912. That was three fewer than on Friday, which was the highest seven-day average since the outbreak began.
A total of 856,398 people have been tested for the coronavirus, including 14,201 reported Saturday.
The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state was 4,370 on Saturday, up 43 from Friday.
