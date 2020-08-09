Wisconsin on Sunday tallied 621 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths, according to the Department of Health Services.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 65, a decrease of about 7%. But the state set a single-day record on Saturday with 1,165 reported cases.
In a sign that infections may be on the rise, 8.4% of the 7,418 tests reported on Saturday were positive, according to the Department of Health Services. The seven-day average for the percentage of tests positive is 5.9%.
Over the course of the pandemic, 60,554 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. About 83% of those people have made a full recovery, but 998 have died.
