MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials reported Saturday that an additional 33 people have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 5,893 since the pandemic began.
Data reported Saturday also shows the state has confirmed 1,493 new cases of the virus, for a total of 541,408 cases overall.
The state has administered 521,762 vaccines as of Friday, and says that 98,754 people have completed the full two-dose series.
According to The COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Wisconsin has decreased in the last two weeks, from 2,750 new cases per day on Jan. 15 to an average of 1,628 new cases per day as of Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
3 dead in 'hellish' St. Paul shootings, including teen and child
A search was underway late Saturday for a suspect or suspects.
Local
Corn, conveyor belts and a virus show promise in removing invasive carp from Minnesota waters
The invasive species has upended ecosystems in state waters since the 1880s.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Carjacking suspect pursued by St. Louis County deputies died by suicide, BCA says
The 34-year-old Duluth man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
East Metro
Charge: Driver in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul had 8 double shots of vodka before leaving bar
Police caught up to him several days after he left his victim to die against a snowbank.