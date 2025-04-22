Wisconsin relies on new QB and coordinator to boost an offense that has struggled under Fickell

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards' offseason bonding activities with his new teammates included accompanying a few offensive linemen on an ice-fishing trip to nearby Monona Bay.
They apparently got there just in time.
''There were like three inches of ice and it was like 50 degrees outside, so it was a little sketchy, but we made it work,'' center Jake Renfro said. ''It was the last day you could actually walk on ice without it breaking.''
Consider it a metaphor for a team coming off its first losing season in more than two decades. If the Badgers don't bounce back, plenty of people could be on thin ice.
After going 5-7 last year and missing a bowl for the first time since 2001, Wisconsin enters coach Luke Fickell's third season preparing to face a brutal schedule including five teams that finished 17th or higher in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Badgers are relying on a new quarterback and a new scheme to help them return to form. As they prepare to finish spring practice this week, they're working to rejuvenate an offense that never really got off the ground the last couple of seasons.
''This league is different,'' Fickell said. ''It's a grown man's league. You've got to be able to prepare that way. You've got to develop that way.''
Fickell started his Wisconsin tenure by hiring Air Raid disciple Phil Longo as offensive coordinator, but the Badgers averaged only 23.5 points in 2023 and 22.6 last season. Before 2023, Wisconsin hadn't finished a season with such a low scoring average since 2004, when the Badgers went 9-3 despite accumulating just 20.8 points per game.