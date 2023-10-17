Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 7. Mukwonago 4. Neenah 3.
Others receiving votes: Rice Lake 5. Wrightstown 2. Platteville 2. Winnebago Lutheran 2.
Others receiving votes: Marshall 10. Lancaster 8. Grantsburg 8. Reedsville 3. Mondovi 1. Colby 1.
_____
World Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
