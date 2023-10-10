Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
Others receiving votes: New Richmond 6. Onalaska 2. West De Pere 1. La Crosse Central 1. Neenah 1.
Others receiving votes: Luxemburg-Casco 6. Platteville 5. Westby 3. Baldwin-Woodville 2. Southern Door 2. Rice Lake 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1. Wrightstown 1.
Others receiving votes: Stratford 7. Lancaster 7. Grantsburg 6. Reedsville 6. Mondovi 2. Auburndale 2. Colby 2. Potosi-Cassville 1.
_____
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Doncic returns to Spain to warm welcome from former club Real Madrid in preseason game with Mavs
Luka Doncic returned to Spain to a warm reception from former club Real Madrid in a preseason game with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, receiving a standing ovation by the home fans and being honored by his former teammates.
Gophers
Transfer portal, NIL money reshape Gophers men's basketball allegiances
Jamison Battle's transfer from the Gophers to Ohio State led to a telling image Tuesday, when Battle returned to Minneapolis as a Buckeye for Big Ten media day.
Sports
LIV Golf loses its bid to earn ranking points over questions about a closed shop
LIV Golf is playing only for cash, not world ranking points, after the Official World Golf Ranking board determined it could not fairly measure the 48-man league with the other 24 tours around the world.
Twins
Live with La Velle: Twins' offensive struggles hard to watch in Game 3
Twins-Astros Game 3: The Twins have dug a big hole against Houston. La Velle will have constant updates from the press box.
Wild
Kaprizov will wear an 'A' this season as Wild's alternate captain
The All-Star winger joins captain Jared Spurgeon and alternate captain Marcus Foligno at the top of the leadership chain.