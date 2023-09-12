Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Others receiving votes: Verona 11. Appleton North 10. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 4. Neenah 1. Badger 1.
Others receiving votes: Rhinelander 7. Appleton Xavier 5. Brodhead/Juda 5. Westby 3. Kewaunee 3. Ellsworth 2. New Berlin West 2. Pewaukee 2.
Others receiving votes: Auburndale 9. Lancaster 8. Regis 5. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Darlington 3. Black Hawk/Warren IL 1.
_____
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Reusse: Coaches need to take cue from Reeve and cut the baloney
The championship-winning, truth-speaking Cheryl Reeve should coach the men in town on their postgame commentary. Tell the truth, guys!
Sports
Torres' 2-run single helps Yankees outlast Red Sox 3-2 in doubleheader opener
Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, helping the New York Yankees hold on to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday in a day-night doubleheader opener.
Sports
Larry Nassar survivor says Michigan State's latest mess shows it hasn't learned from past
Michigan State missed an opportunity to provide some clarity about who was aware of sexual harassment allegations against Mel Tucker and what school leaders knew about them when its athletic director and interim president announced the football coach was being suspended without pay.
Sports
Oklahoma City mayor unveils plan for $900M arena to keep NBA's Thunder through 2050
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt unveiled a proposal on Tuesday for a new $900 million downtown arena that would keep the NBA's Thunder in the city through at least 2050 if approved by voters.
Sports
DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy agree to a contract extension through June 2027
DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy have agreed to a contract extension through June 2027, the school announced Tuesday.