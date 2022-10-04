Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Northwestern 1.
Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.
