Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4. River Falls 3. West De Pere 3. Verona 2. Baraboo 1.
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14. West Salem 12. New Berlin West 11. Edgewood 11. Mosinee 7. Reedsburg 6.
Others receiving votes: Cashton 8. Markesan 7. Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 5. Black Hawk/Warren IL 4. Auburndale 3.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting man in fight
A top executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game in which he was accused of biting a man's nose.
Sports
Bills showcasing their overall depth in 2 lopsided victories
One of the remarkable things about the Buffalo Bills have started the season at 2-0 is the manner in how they've steamrolled opponents while missing several key players in addition to the lopsided margins of victory.
Nation
Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy
The Nielsen company's list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 12-18, their networks and viewerships:
Sports
Fan arrested for allegedly throwing bottle at Browns owner
A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday's 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets.
Sports
Deep trouble? Steelers look to revive sluggish pass game
Mitch Trubisky won the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh during training camp by basically not losing it.