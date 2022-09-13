Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.
Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.
Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Blankenship loses job with Colts after missed FG in Houston
Rodrigo Blankenship's three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended Tuesday when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds.
Sports
Chiefs' Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries
Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.
Sports
Reynolds homers in 2nd straight game, Pirates beat Reds 6-1
Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 Tuesday in a doubleheader opener.
Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes still thrives on proving naysayers wrong
It's sometimes difficult to believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all that he's accomplished during his young but brilliant NFL career, would carry such a considerable chip on his shoulder.
Twins
Ryan starts as Twins try to dig out of deep hole in AL Central
The Royals are at Target Field for a three-game series that starts tonight.