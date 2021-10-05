Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Others receiving votes: Homestead 4. Oak Creek 3. Badger 2. Stevens Point 1. Middleton 1. Wauwatosa West 1. De Pere 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School
Record
Points
Last
Week
1. Catholic Memorial
(7)
7-0
77
1
2. Lake Country Lutheran
(1)
7-0
73
2
3. Amherst
-
7-0
57
4
4. Ellsworth
-
7-0
55
3
5. Luxemburg-Casco
-
7-0
45
T6
6. Northwestern
-
7-0
43
T6
7. Edgewood
-
7-0
34
9
8. Monroe
-
6-1
20
T10
9. Stratford
-
6-1
9
T10
10. Lodi
-
6-1
5
5
(tie) Plymouth
-
6-1
5
5
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4. Columbus 4. Denmark 3. Mayville 2. Mosinee 2. Grafton 1. Berlin 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School
Record
Points
Last
Week
1. Regis
(8)
7-0
80
1
2. Cumberland
-
7-0
72
3
3. Reedsville
-
7-0
57
5
4. Hurley
-
7-0
49
8
5. Colby
-
6-1
43
2
6. Marshall
-
7-0
42
7
7. Highland
-
7-0
19
9
8. Cedar Grove-Belgium
-
6-1
17
4
(tie) Durand
-
6-1
17
10
10. Pacelli
-
7-0
14
NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Racine Lutheran 7. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4. Edgar 3. Bangor 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Darlington 1.
