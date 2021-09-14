Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 8. Baraboo 7. Homestead 7. Union Grove 6. Waukesha West 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 2. New Richmond 1. Brookfield East 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.
Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Cuba City 6. Highland 6. Hurley 6. Racine Lutheran 5. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.
¤
———
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nation
Norm Macdonald, former 'Saturday Night Live' comic, dies
Comedian Norm Macdonald, a former "Saturday Night Live" writer and performer who was "Weekend Update" host when Bill Clinton and O.J. Simpson provided comic fodder during the 1990s, has died.
Sports
Lots of QB shuffling early in season, led by Big 12
The most experienced quarterbacks in the Big 12 have already been sidelined this season for very different reasons.
Sports
No. 5 Hawkeyes looking for more consistency from offense
Thanks to a strong defense, No. 5 Iowa has its highest ranking since 2015. The Hawkeyes need more production from their offense if they're going to stay there.
Sports
Big Ten coaches have a balancing act with redshirting rule
Jim Harbaugh has a lot on his plate at Michigan, leading college football's winningest team that is desperately seeking another level of success.
Sports
Royals promote Dayton Moore to president, Picollo to GM
The Kansas City Royals promoted general manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and elevated longtime assistant GM J.J. Picollo to fill his previous role in a front-office shakeup Tuesday that promises a seamless path forward for the rebuilding organization.