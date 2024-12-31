Nation

Wisconsin police seek person of interest after 3 people are found dead

Wisconsin police investigating the deaths of three people, including two juveniles, were searching Tuesday for a person of interest who is ''considered armed and dangerous.''

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 31, 2024 at 4:24PM
This still image from Dec. 30, 2024 video provided by WKOW-TV shows the scene where three people were found dead in a home in New Lisbon, Wis. (WKOW-TV/The Associated Press)

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The New Lisbon Police Department said the bodies of two juveniles and one adult were found Monday afternoon in a home in the small Wisconsin city located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Madison.

The New Lisbon Police Department said the bodies of two juveniles and one adult were found Monday afternoon in a home in the small Wisconsin city located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Madison.

Police said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post that they were searching for a 47-year-old man known to live in New Lisbon and said he is wanted by Wisconsin Probation and Patrol.

''Law enforcement asks that if seen, do not confront or approach him and contact 911,'' police said in their update.

New Lisbon police said that on Sunday night the Juneau County Sheriff's Office was contacted for help locating a missing child. Police said the child had been picked up in Monroe County and was last seen with the man in question.

New Lisbon police learned on Monday of a second missing child from the city.

Police did not say whether the two juveniles found dead in New Lisbon were the ones reported missing, nor did they say what the man's relationship was to the three deceased people.

A Juneau County dispatcher said Tuesday that New Lisbon police had shared all the available information on the investigation on its Facebook page.

