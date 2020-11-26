Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) vs. Wisconsin (1-0)
Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff goes up against Wisconsin in an early season matchup.
DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.1 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 68 points per contest on their way to a 7-4 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 0-11 against non-conference schools last season.
