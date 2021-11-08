St. Francis (NY) (0-0) vs. Wisconsin (0-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts St. Francis (NY) in each team's 2021-22 season opener. St. Francis (NY) went 9-10 last year, while Wisconsin ended up 18-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 77.7 points per contest en route to a 7-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. St. Francis (NY) went 0-1 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com