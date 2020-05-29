MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have recorded nearly 20 more COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday.
According to data from the state Department of Health Services, the number of deaths in the state as of Friday afternoon stood at 568, up 18 from Thursday.
The state has seen 17,707 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 733 cases since Thursday. According to DHS, 2,499 people have been hospitalized.
Meanwhile Friday, the state Department of Corrections announced it has tested 7,050 people under its care, with 217 positives, including 184 at Waupun Correctional Institution. The DOC began mass testing of staff and inmates on May 7.
