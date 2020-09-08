The passion was gone in an instant for Darvin Frey.

For years he has been all-in on his massive, eclectic collection.

There’s a vintage printing press that includes hundreds of metal Hamilton plates. Farm toys and beer and brewery memorabilia fill shelves. He has a Seeberg jukebox from the late 1930s, a bicycle with wooden rims built in 1899, a sleigh from the 1860s and a 1974 Arctic Cat snowmobile. There are old signs, a miniature steam locomotive he bought at a Pennsylvania car show and a fully decorated aluminum Christmas tree he got for $5 years ago when he noticed it sticking out of a box when he was buying a car from an elderly woman in Chicago.

But this Friday and Saturday, Frey’s former obsession will come to a much-needed close. He’s not sure what lies ahead but knows he needs to part with his collection of thousands of items that now fill a 9,000-square-foot, three-story building.

“I kind of have a goal of becoming a minimalist,” Frey said last week during a tour of his Badger Motor Car Co. facility. “Once this is all gone, I won’t have a lot to my name.”

It was November, and a few people were in his business that since 2015 had served as a museum that happened to have a bar. And that’s when Frey, now 50, realized he could no longer go on with his unique business, housed in a former factory that decades ago was used to build concrete burial vaults and later machinery to harvest peas. Frey’s mental health had collapsed, and he knew he needed help with his obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and depression.

Darvin Frey, owner of the Badger Motor Car Co. in Columbus, Wis., prepares to enter one of the lower level rooms of his business.

Nine months removed with three stays in psychiatric hospitals and a new regimented exercise routine, Frey is in a better place and ready to focus on his three children and his improving mental health.

“I’ll have to do a better balancing act. There was no balancing act with this,” Frey said. “I was so obsessed with making it better, making it grander, that I just couldn’t balance my life with taking care of myself.”

The auction is both an online and in-person affair and is being run by W. Yoder Auction, a Wautoma company that specializes in unique collections. Founder Wayne Yoder, 51, said many of his auctions that deal with collections tend to focus on a certain genre, such as cars, toys, signs, coins or antiques from specific periods. But with Frey’s collection, there is no one dominant category. Yoder estimates the collection, which is being sold in about 2,000 lots, could bring in anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000, depending on the bidders. Some have already submitted pre-bids online.

“It’s such a variety. And that’s something you don’t find that often,” Yoder said. “It’s such a variety of great items.”

One of those items is a Phillips 66 sign that will likely go for somewhere north of $1,000. A wooden crate from the Kurth Brewery, which operated in Columbus from 1859 to 1949, had 12 bids last week, the last at $150. A Tonka Tanker Truck was at $175 after 22 bids, and an airplane propeller was at $85 after 11 bids.

One of the gems of the auction is a gambling machine, more than 100 years old, that resembles a merry-go-round and uses a crank to propel hand-size carved wooden horses in a circle. The numbered horse closest to the finish line when all horses stop is declared the winner. The game, built by an amusement device company in Colorado, had been owned by the local American Legion, whose members for years took it to area picnics and carnivals.

Frey, an aspiring writer, has already sold his collection of 25 motorcycles, 24 of which went to one buyer. He sold a Vespa scooter, but a 40-foot wooden rowing skull remains hung from the ceiling in Frey’s basement. It’s adjacent to a speakeasy that includes an antique bar from the 1800s and a living room filled with midcentury furniture, including an orange electric fireplace. The basement also holds a wooden grocery push cart, several beer signs and beer promotional items and a Sea King 12-hp outboard motor.

The entryway to Frey’s Badger Motor Car Co. is also furnished with original pieces from the Ibisch Burial Vaults Co., which will soon be dispersed. The building, which includes several outbuildings and a house, is also being sold, but through a Realtor, not via auction.

“It had to speak to me,” Frey said, when asked about how he chose items for his collection. “I wanted it to be a diverse collection of things people haven’t seen before. And I think we reached that goal.”



