A 62-year-old man died in rural northwestern Wisconsin this weekend after crashing his three-wheeled motorcycle near Lower Eau Claire Lake east of the town of Gordon, authorities said.

On Saturday night Jon Winjum was heading north on County Road Y when he “failed to negotiate the curve” at the intersection with Jackacki Road, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. The Gordon man was found after 9:30 p.m. about 50 feet from his motorcycle, which was about 300 feet off the pavement in waist-high brush.

The crash remains under investigation.